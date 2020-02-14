STULZ, a global specialist in data center cooling technology and mission-critical air conditioning, announced it expansion its Australia and New Zealand subsidiary.

STULZ Oceania expands to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa, and other Pacific Islands. With this expansion, the company aims to strengthen the brand’s position as a technology leader, providing resilient and energy-efficient cooling solutions and services for mission-critical applications.

Serving data centers across Oceania

According to the announcement, STULZ’s current Australia and New Zealand managing director John Jakovcevic will manage the leadership team across Oceania. Jakovcevic said,

“As experts in the field of data centre cooling technology, we have been working on projects with our Oceania neighbours for a while now and have seen a significant increase in the number of critical facilities being built in the region. Expanding our international presence to service the Oceania region is a natural expansion for STULZ A/NZ which will bring added value to both our teams and our customers. We can now offer an even broader range of technical innovation and expertise to all our customers.”

STULZ GmbH‘s managing director Oliver Stulz talking about the expansion, saying,

“We are also excited to see the expansion of our Australian and New Zealand offices into Oceania. John has proven success in developing new markets and we are confident the growth of the region will continue under his leadership as it has over the past 20 years.”

STULZ has worked with data center providers across Oceania. For instance, Data Vault worked with STULZ to audit and optimize the data centers by using STULZ’s environmental monitoring and optimization tool (EMOS). When the final phase of the project has been completed, one of STULZ’s customer Data Vault anticipates that this location will operate at 20% more efficiently than the industry average.

According to STULZ, within the first six weeks, Data Vault reported a 20% reduction in total power. This increased to an average of 30% reduction in power usage 12 weeks into the project.