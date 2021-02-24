Super Micro Computer released details on an innovative new multi-node GPU solution unlike any existing products in the market. This multi-node system delivers up to 10% TCO savings utilizing shared power and cooling.

Advanced server building block solutions design

The new 2U 2-node energy-efficient, the resource-saving system is designed with up to 64 cores and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes with three double-width PCIe 4.0 GPUs or six single-width PCIe GPUs at full speed per node. Powered by AMD EPYC 7002 series and next-generation processors with 64 cores and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes per node, the thermally efficient, streamlined airflow allows sustained top performance of this dense multi-GPU system.

Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro said,

“Our new 2U 2-node multi-GPU server is the perfect platform for video streaming, high-end cloud gaming, and countless social networking applications. With our advanced server Building Block Solutions design and resource-saving architecture, customer deployments will be the most energy-efficient systems available. Supermicro’s market-leading system flexibility and cost savings will deliver uninterrupted performance. We have already experienced overwhelming market interest for this unique platform from global customers.”

It is designed for multi-instance high-end cloud gaming and many other compute-intensive data center applications.

