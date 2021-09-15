Enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology provider Super Micro Computer joined the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program. This expansion enables customers to easily facilitate their infrastructure’s deployment and management by delivering optimized application and hardware solutions.

Extended customer support

The Nutanix Elevate Program for Resellers differs from traditional partner programs. With this agreement, Supermicro gains sales engagement support and standardized pricing through the existing network of Nutanix distribution partners to enable Supermicro to sell Nutanix solutions to customers. In addition, Supermicro can offer additional Nutanix technologies to its global customer base, enabling the adoption of hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro said,

“With 28 years of design, manufacturing, and service experience, Supermicro has worked very closely with Nutanix for over a decade, and together we have delivered many industry firsts. Our BigTwin systems have become the de-facto platform for hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), and the vast majority of Nutanix’s customers today are running on Supermicro server hardware. To provide even more value to the market, Supermicro is now joining the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program to offer hybrid multi-cloud solutions based on our new X12 generation Ultra and BigTwin platforms to deliver higher performance at scale; with shorter lead-times.”

Customers can get support directly from Nutanix’s customer service organization. Furthermore, two companies can accelerate the procurement and deployment of Supermicro and Nutanix solutions long proven in the market. Many workloads in various industries will benefit from this partnership and the Nutanix solution, including analytics, VDI, Remote Office/Branch Office, databases, and mission-critical applications.

Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix said,

“The market recognizes Nutanix as the industry leader in providing unparalleled freedom of choice. With the addition of Supermicro as a Nutanix Elevate Partner – we can provide even more flexibility and expertise to customers through the Supermicro go-to-market organization.”

