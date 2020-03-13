Enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions provider Super Micro Computer launched its new MegaDC line of servers. MegaDC servers are purpose-built and flexible COTS platforms specifically designed for hyper-scale infrastructure deployments. MegaDC servers offer increased cost-effectiveness and reliability by reducing the component count and optimizing the power distribution and backplane designs.

Five new X11 systems in the MegaDC line comprised of two 1U systems and three 2U systems available for cloud quantity deployments. All systems support two of the new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 16 memory slots, an AIOM slot, dual 25G Ethernet ports, and OpenBMC.

Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro said,

“As we continue to rapidly expand our production capacity, Supermicro is now well-positioned to service hyper-scale datacenters. With that in mind, we have designed the new MegaDC server product line exclusively for internet-scale datacenter customers. MegaDC servers are optimized to reduce deployment times and deliver optimal performance per watt and performance per dollar. We understand that large datacenters often face long lead times for upside demand as well as occasional downside challenges, and Supermicro can help alleviate these demand fluctuation concerns by maintaining healthy inventory levels for our new MegaDC servers.”