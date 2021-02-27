Enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology provider, Supermicro released details on an innovative new multi-node GPU solution. The new system utilizes shared power and cooling and delivers up to 10% TCO savings. Supermicro’s 2U 2-node system is designed with up to 64 cores and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes with three double-width PCIe 4.0 GPUs or six single-width PCIe GPUs at full speed per node.

Multi-instance high-end cloud gaming

The new solution is powered by AMD EPYC 7002 series and next-generation processors with 64 cores and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes per node. Supermicro announced that the new solution is ideal for multi-instance high-end cloud gaming and many other compute-intensive data center applications. It also includes Supermicro’s advanced I/O Module for fast and flexible networking capabilities.

The new system also allows processing massive dataflow for demanding AI/ML applications, deep learning training, and inferencing. The unique multi-GPU node design allows excellent serviceability. The two-node drawers in the 2U system can also be pulled out for easy serviceability thanks to the shared power and cooling resources. This design lowers the cost of maintenance and upgrades for demanding GPU accelerated applications. Charles Liang, President and CEO, Supermicro, said,

“Our new 2U 2-node multi-GPU server is the perfect platform for video streaming, high-end cloud gaming, and countless social networking applications. With our advanced server Building Block Solutions design, and resource-saving architecture, customer deployments will be the most energy-efficient systems available. Supermicro’s market-leading system flexibility and cost savings will deliver uninterrupted performance. We have already experienced overwhelming market interest for this unique platform from global customers.”

