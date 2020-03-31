Texas Instruments’ new buck converter, the TPS435D24A can deliver up to 160 A of output current at an 85°C ambient temperature. The TPS546D24A is allowing engineers to reduce power loss by 1.5 W in a high-performance data center and enterprise computing, medical, wireless infrastructure, and wired networking applications.

Solution size and thermal performance

With its stackability, the TPS546D24A buck converter addresses both solution size and thermal performance. It comes with a PMBus interface that offers a selectable internal compensation network that enables engineers to eliminate as many as six external compensation components from the board and shrink the overall power-supply solution size by more than 10%. The TPS546D24A also offers a switching frequency of 1.5 MHz, enabling engineers to deliver 40 A of current per IC while reducing inductance and capacitance.