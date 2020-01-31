It is estimated that the global data center rack server market size will grow from USD 52.1 billion in 2019 to USD 102.5 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.

Reportlinker.com published the report “Data Center Rack Server Market by Form Factor, Service, Tier Type, Data Center Type, Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2024”. Support and maintenance segments have a tendance to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The maintenance of rack servers includes maintenance related to disk integrity and recovery.

Market size estimation of different segments

Reportlinker.com’s market study includes the data center rack server market across different segments such as form factors, services (design and consulting, installation and deployment, and support and maintenance), data center types (mid-sized data centers, enterprise data centers, and large data centers), verticals (BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, research and academia, retail and eCommerce, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, and others) and regions (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW).

Highest market share

Banking and finance institutions are improving with the implementation of emerging digital technologies to discover innovative ways to better serve their customers. To create a personalized user experience, they are evolving their designs by placing storage and processing near the perimeter with edge computing. This sector has a rapid move toward digitalization, and any further transformation will be reliant on the hosting services empowering it.

Fastest growth rate

According to the report, the adoption of data center rack servers among mid-sized data centers will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rack servers used in mid-sized data centers provide a facility for storing and computing information at a lower cost.

North America will dominate the global data center rack server market due to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region and the rise in popularity of technology. Furthermore, the presence of technology giants, such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple, affect the growth of the North American data center rack server market.