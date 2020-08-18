IoT and edge connectivity solutions provider, Transition Networks released its PCIe 10 Gigabit Ethernet Fiber Network Interface Card, PCIe 3.0 x8 bus card supporting transfer speeds of up to eight Giga Transfers per second for servers or high-powered work stations. Transition Networks’ new NIC supports server virtualization a process that uses software to consolidate data center servers into the cloud. It also improves efficiency and load balancing through teaming. The NIC offers two open SFP slots that can be used with 1000Base-X SFP or 10GBase-SR/LR SFP+ modules. These ports support 10 Gbps bandwidth capacity each for up to 20 Gbps full-duplex to support high-end servers, data centers, server message block, and cloud computing applications.

IEEE 802.3ae and IEEE 802.3z standards-compliant

The NIC fully complies with IEEE 802.3ae and IEEE 802.3z standards. It also features like VLAN support, link aggregation, smart load balancing, and failover. GlenNiece Kutsch, Senior Product Manager of Transition Networks said,

“As agencies and enterprises are experiencing growing connectivity needs and increased bandwidth requirements due to new and advanced applications, the 10G NIC will meet those bandwidth needs today, while being able to scale as necessary. The N-TGE-SFP-02 provides agencies and enterprises with a flexible solution to support high-speed data transfer, streaming of high-resolution video, surveillance monitoring, and large file transfers, along with fiber to the desk applications.”