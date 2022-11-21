Morris Chang, founder of TSMC said that they are planning to manufacture its 3-nanometer chips in Arizona, United States.

The factory in Arizona, United States is expected to be operating in 2024; it is currently under construction.

It is not clear yet whether the new factory will be manufacturing 3-nanometer chips or not; the plan is not finalized yet.

TSMC, the biggest semiconductor manufacturer in the world has most of its factories in Taiwan. However, the relationship between China and Taiwan is escalating, which means if China decides to invade Taiwan, it will cause huge problems in the whole world, because most of the chips are manufactured there. To mitigate this possible problem, TSMC is now building factories in different countries, instead of Taiwan.

Spreading the factories around the world

Morris Chang, founder of TSMC has recently stated that they are planning to manufacture the upcoming 3-nanometer chips in Arizona, US, in their currently under-construction factory. However, the plans are not completely finalized yet. The first phase of the plan is to manufacture 5-nanometer chips and the second phase is 3 nanometers. The company is planning to begin the production in Arizona factory in 2024.

The company is also building a factory in Japan already and planning to build one in Germany as well. Spreading those factories that manufacture half of the chips in the world will help to mitigate a shortage during a possible disaster, including an invasion.

According to information on TSMC’s official website, the 3-nanometer process will offer up to 70% logic density gain, up to 15% performance improvement with the same amount of power draw, and up to 30% lower power consumption for the same performance compared to 5-nanometer chips.