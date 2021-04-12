TYAN introduced the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based server platforms featuring built-in AI acceleration, enhanced security, PCIe Gen4 support for the most demanding workloads in the cloud, enterprise, AI and HPC fields. TYAN is an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary.

AI optimized server platforms

Powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration, TYAN’s Thunder SX TS65-B7120 is a self-contained system and is ideal for AI inference applications. The 2U system features 16 DDR4 DIMM slots, five standard PCIe Gen4 slots, twelve front 3.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays with support up to four NVMe U.2, and two rear 2.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays for boot drive deployment.

Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation’s Server Infrastructure BU, said,

“Thanks to new features such as higher per-core performance, Intel SGX, Intel Crypto Acceleration, Intel Optane technology, and increased memory bandwidth, the new 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors along with TYAN’s AI, cloud computing, and storage platforms enable our customers to drive fast time to value for their businesses.”

“Optimized for cloud, enterprise, AI, HPC, network, security and IoT workloads, 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors come with 8 to 40 powerful cores and a wide range of frequency, feature and power levels to deliver the infrastructure flexibility customers need to achieve more,” said Greg Ernst, Intel Vice President and General Manager US Sales.

Optimized for AI and HPC applications, the Tempest HX S7120 is a mainstream server motherboard in SSI EEB (12″ x 13.1″) form factor, and the Tempest HX S5642 is a standard server motherboard in SSI CEB (12″ x 10.6″) form factor. The S7120 supports dual 3rd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, 16 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, dual 10GbE or GbE onboard network connections, three PCIe Gen4 x16 and two MVMe M.2 slots. The S5642 is equipped with a single 3rd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, 8 DDR4-3200 DIMM slots, two 10GbE and one GbE LAN ports, three PCIe Gen4 x16 and two MVMe M.2 slots.

