UltraRAM, a new memory chip technology by Lancaster University, is being commercialized via a new company named UltraRAM.

The new memory chip technology combines the advantages of DRAM and NAND chips, eliminating all the weaknesses.

UltraRAM is a promising technology that might revolutionize the technology world by eliminating the necessity of RAMs in the future.

In our current computer systems, we use two different types of memory: RAM and flash storage. RAMs are the cache for a computer; they are incredibly fast and durable, directly connecting to the CPU on the system. But when you cut off the electricity, all the information vanishes; it is a volatile memory. On the other hand, flash chips are utilized by our SSDs and NVMes to store data. They are non-volatile and keep the data when the electricity is cut. But they are not even close to the speed of RAMs and are not as durable as RAMs. And, UltraRAM claims that they have found a solution to combine their benefits.

We need RAMs because storage is still slow

The difference between RAMs and storage devices is slowly blurring out since the SSDs are becoming faster every day; some lower-end laptops are being sold with a little RAM capacity (4 GB), relying on the SSD by utilizing the operating systems’ swap file (or pagefile in Windows) features. The swap file is a feature that ensures the system or the programs do not crash when the RAM is full by transferring some of the data in the RAM to the storage device. In that case, the system does noticeably slow down, but the show goes on.

But what if the SSDs were so fast that we could use them as RAM too?

Lancaster University is now commercializing a new technology that Physics Professor Manus Hayne invented, called “universal memory technology.” The new technology, combining the best properties of RAM and flash chips, will be commercialized under UltraRAM.

« UltraRAM combines the non-volatility of a data storage memory, like flash, with the speed, energy efficiency, and endurance of a working memory, like DRAM. To do this, it exploits quantum resonant tunneling in compound semiconductors, materials commonly used in photonic devices such as LEDs, laser diodes, and infrared detectors, but not in digital electronics, which is the preserve of silicon. »

Considering the claims, UltraRAM is a very exciting attempt, but it requires fundamental changes in operating systems, motherboards, chipsets, and CPUs. And this alone can take many years to complete. But if it succeeds, the whole electronics world will change.

The next “big thing”

Assuming the claims hold and when the UltraRAM tech starts becoming widespread, we might say “goodbye” to every kind of “loading screen” in everything, including the operating systems. The PCBs might become less complicated, granting additional space for other possible components. The company also claims the chips are incredibly efficient compared to today’s NAND and DRAM chips, grating the possibility of even more mobile devices.

UltraRAM seems to be the next “big thing” in traditional computer systems; let’s hope it succeeds with a reasonable price, performance, durability, and physical size.

You can find the complete documentation of the UltraRAM technology here.