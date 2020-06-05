Vantage Data Centers, a global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, added Cecil Lepard as senior vice president of corporate development and strategy and Shalini Sharma as senior vice president, general counsel.

For international expansion

Cecil Lepard joins Vantage to develop the company’s global strategy. During more than 20 years of experience, he created shareholder value by leading M&A and strategic investment initiatives, largely within the communications and cybersecurity industries. Prior to Vantage, Lepard worked as senior vice president of corporate development at Optiv Security, a KKR portfolio company, and worked as vice president of corporate development at Level 3 Communications.

Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers, said,

“As Vantage continues our international expansion, we are adding key executives to help us strategically scale the business. Cecil and Shalini each bring highly specialized, complementary skills to our leadership team, which are vital to helping us successfully navigate new global markets during our next phase of growth.”

Shalini Sharma will oversee legal and corporate governance in support of the company’s strategic opportunities and business objectives at Vantage Data Centers. She has more than 20 years of international corporate legal experience and 15 years of global financial technology expertise. Prior to joining Vantage, Sharma worked at Broadridge Financial Solutions as assistant general counsel and chief privacy officer.