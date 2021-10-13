Critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider, Vertiv announced the availability of single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems with lithium-ion battery models. The company is expanding its portfolio of line-interactive UPS with new solutions ranging from 1500-3000 VA in the tower and rack-mount convertible designs. Vertiv Edge Lithium-Ion UPS family is currently available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Edge Lithium-Ion UPS models

The lithium-ion batteries are ideal for the edge of the network where IT support is limited, thanks to their lower maintenance requirements. Li-ion batteries offer up to 3 times longer life, compared to valve-regulated lead-acid batteries. Additionally, Li-ion batteries provide better performance with greater efficiencies at higher temperatures. They are also smaller, lighter, and deliver longer runtimes. Vertiv’s new batteries offer up to 10 minutes of backup at full load.

Vertiv also stated that the Vertiv Edge Lithium-Ion UPS is ideal for edge computing sites and for healthcare, banking, education, retail, and government applications. The new batteries come with a five-year warranty on the electronics and battery. They can be integrated with the Vertiv VR Rack for a standardized IT infrastructure solution. Karsten Winther, vice president of sales at Vertiv EMEA said,

“As digitalization increases, many applications are moving to the edge of the network and require reliable power protection. UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries offer cost and operation benefits, and also reduce the need for on-site maintenance. Ultimately this means more stability and savings for critical edge deployments, and a wider range of options for our customers.”

