Industrial solid-state drive and memory provider Virtium has announced its new DDR5 modules. The latest generation of memories offers several improvements compared to its predecessor, DDR4. The industrial-focused modules provide extra stability, while the new standard provides headroom for future scalability.

Faster and future-proof

The new generation DDR5 memory modules ensure the future scalability

The new DDR5 standard doubles the theoretical maximum speed to DDR4. The new modules manage their power while drawing less power than DDR4. The most noticeable improvement is the vastly increased density for the memory chips. The DDR4 chips have a maximum 16 Gbit density per chip, while DDR5’s can and will go up to 32 Gbit and beyond because of their new architecture. That makes DDR5 a great choice in terms of future scalability.

JEDEC standard PC5-4800 (4800MT/s) and PC5-5600 (5600MT/s)Virtium focuses on reliability for its DDR5 products. The company offers RDIMM, UDIMM, and SODIMM form factor DDR5 memories. Capacity options begin with 8 GB and go up to 256 GB. They can work in full industrial temperatures between – -40ºC and 85ºC, shock and vibration. The other features of Virtium DDR5 models are listed below:

Provide locked bill-of-materials and advanced product change notification for five years

Ruggedization options including underfill and conformal coating

Optional heat spreader and anti-sulfuration

The new modules will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

See more Hardware News