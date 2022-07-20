Western Digital is shipping new 22 TB HDDs targetting three segments.

WD Gold HDDs are designed for IT/data center channel, WD Red Pro for network attached storage, and WD Purple Pro for smart video/surveillance.

Devices come with OptiNAND technology, energy-assisted PMR, triple-stage actuator, and HelioSeal.

Western Digital announced that it is now shipping the new 22 TB HDDs. The new devices are targetting three segments, WD Gold HDDs for IT/data center channel customers, WD Red Pro for network attached storage (NAS), and WD Purple Pro for smart video/surveillance. These new drives come with OptiNAND technology, energy-assisted PMR, triple-stage actuator, and HelioSeal to offer areal density at 2.2TB per platter, delivering 22TB CMR HDDs for its customers.

Data centers and NAS systems

The new enterprise-class 22 TB WD Gold CMR HDD with OptiNAND technology enables users to lower the total cost of ownership by increasing storage or by reducing racks, which also allows them to reduce power, cooling, and cabling costs. OptiNAND-enabled ArmorCache technology offers a combination of the performance of write cache enabled mode with the data protection of write cache disabled mode at the same time.

Western Digital’s 22 TB WD Red Pro CMR HDD also comes with OptiNAND technology and is designed for customers who have high-capacity storage needs, or for those who have reached the maximum capacity on their existing system. The drives are engineered for NAS systems with up to 24 bays, WD Red Pro HDDs are optimized for multi-user environments. They are capable of handling high-intensity workloads in 24×7 environments.

The 22TB WD Purple Pro CMR HDD with OptiNAND technology is a purpose-built enterprise-class drive supporting video analytics servers and AI and deep-learning systems. It uses Western Digital’s exclusive AllFrame AI solution that can support 32 AI streams for deep-learning analytics within the system. Ravi Pendekanti, senior vice president of product management and marketing, HDD Business Unit at Western Digital said,

« We are thrilled to reach this milestone as HDDs are complex and sophisticated systems. From the cloud to the edge, Western Digital’s hard drives play a vital role in storing, protecting, capturing and analyzing data that’s shaping nearly every aspect of our digital lives. Our technology leadership and expanded portfolio of industry-leading HDDs provide us with a tremendous opportunity to deliver value to our customers today and well into the future. »