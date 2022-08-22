Wuhan, a Chinese city in Hubei province has now a new supercomputing center which is to be activated in the next month.

Wuhan, the Chinese city in Hubei province, which we heard about many times since the beginning of the pandemic, has now a new supercomputing center. The Wuhan Supercomputing Center is to deliver 50 petaflops of computing power at the beginning but its capacity is planned to be increased to 200 petaflops.

Received $14.7 million of investment

Wuhan Supercomputing Center was co-invested by Hubei Science Technology Investment Group and Wuhan Industrial Investment Development Group for $14.7 million. The supercomputing center lies on a 4,400 square meters area and is built with 61 modular prefabricated containers. The reports state that the facility is connected to China Computing NET which links supercomputing centers in the country.

The facility is going to be activated in September 2022. Feng Dan, professor at Huazhong University of Science and Technology said;

« The move is a big step forward for the country’s east-data-west-computing project. By leveraging local prowess in distributed computing, mass storage, AI computing power platforms, and big data, the center will significantly drive computing power nationwide. »