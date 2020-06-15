Zenlayer announced that the company will deploy ADVA FSP 3000 technology in its solutions to deliver flexible, ultra-low-latency connectivity, enabling the cloud service provider to address huge bandwidth needs as and when required. According to the announcement, the new network will carry multiple services, including Ethernet, Fibre Channel, and SONET/SDH. It will also feature ADVA’s QuadFlex line cards and OpenFabric cross-connect technology for maximum efficiency and elasticity.

Scale and bandwidth optimization

Zenlayer’s new transport network designed for scale and bandwidth optimization and the ADVA FSP 3000 platform ensures that the infrastructure meets the most stringent density and energy demands. Alex Wang, network architect and product manager, Zenlayer said,

“With this deployment, we’re injecting new levels of flexibility and reliability into our infrastructure. ADVA’s technology offers a major boost to our customers who are delivering more and more data-intensive real-time services to their end users. It opens the door to the next generation of teleconferencing, streaming and online gaming technologies. Our new solution is extremely efficient in terms of footprint and power consumption. It’s also a future-proof investment ready to scale even further in years to come. Another key component in the success of the project was our close working relationship with ADVA’s engineers. They made sure the whole process was seamless and speedy from network design to shipment and implementation.”