Nickel-zinc battery and solutions company ZincFive announced the availability of the first product in its BC Series product portfolio, the ZincFive UPS Battery Cabinet 494V/265kWb, the world’s first NiZn BESS (Battery Energy Storage Solution) product with backward and forward compatibility with megawatt-class UPS inverters.

Longer operating life and recyclable

The ZincFive UPS Battery Cabinet is compatible with most 480 Vdc UPS systems. In addition to this, it is a drop-in replacement for battery storage systems in both new and existing UPS installations. It provides longer operating life, a smaller footprint and fewer required battery maintenance routines than lead-acid and lithium solutions.

CEO and Co-Founder, Tim Hysell, said,

“In today’s data center environment, the market mandate is for green, sustainable power that efficiently meets operational requirements. The ZincFive UPS Battery Cabinet solution has arrived in time to provide data centers with the high-performance power required without sacrificing safety or sustainability and is deployable in new and retrofit UPS systems.”

Underwriter Laboratories (UL) testing at the battery cell level indicates that ZincFive’s nickel-zinc batteries do not exhibit thermal runaway. As an environmentally sensible solution, it is recyclable and consists of nickel, zinc and copper and does not contain hazardous materials , nor rely heavily on rare-earth materials.