Web Hosting News

Web hosting is one of the most common terms used on the Internet. As a type of Internet hosting service, a web hosting service allows individuals and organizations to make their website accessible via the World Wide Web. Web hosting companies provide space on a server owned or leased for use by clients, as well as providing Internet connectivity. Web hosting is a server where your content and files stored in. When a visitor tries to access your web site by typing the domain name, the visitor is redirected to the stored files. Your domain name is translated to an IP address of your web hosting companies computer.



Web hosting services industry market in the U.S. is expected to reach at US$30 Billion in 2020. US accounts for a 29.65% share in the global market. As the world second largest economy, China is estimated to reach a market size of US $55 Billion in the year 2027. Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 15.2% respectively in the next five years. Growing internet penetration and rapid growth in the e-commerce sector, the implementation of AI in web hosting are boosting the growth of the web hosting services market.



The scope of web hosting services varies day by day. Therefore, web hosting services market becomes greater. Shared web hosting services, reseller web hosting, virtuall dedicated server, managed hosting service, colocation web hosting service, cloud hosting are some of the types of web hosting services.



All over the world, there are several web hosting companies which offer various packages. Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Bluehost, Cogeco Peer 1, DreamHost, GoDaddy Operating Company, Google Cloud Platform, Hetzner Online GmbH, Host Europe, HostGator.com, LeaseWeb, Liquid Web, Media Temple, OVH, Rackspace Hosting, 1&1 internet, STRATO International are some of the big names in the web hosting industry.



As Cloud7, we are reporting hosting news over a year to inform our readers about the latest trends in web hosting, new services from web hosting providers. In addition to sectoral web hosting news, we also create articles to guide our readers to understand what makes a web hosting provider good. Our articles under the web hosting topic specialized on the types of web hosting, the best features of web hosting and the new products of web hosting companies.



Also, you can read our interviews about web hosting companies from all over the world under the web hosting news topic. Our readers also can find hosting industry news on Cloud7.news.



