UK-based web hosting service provider and domain registrar, 20i announced the opening of its first US data center. 20i is planning to introduce its cPanel alternative to the US market dominated by cPanel hosts. 20i is powered by a combination of autoscaling cloud hosting, proprietary technology, and expert hosting support.

My20i

With its own hosting technology and control panel called ‘My20i’, the company’s customers avoid the same performance limits and associated license fees as those who use cPanel. 20i’s cPanel alternative’s autoscaling hosting responds to traffic load and balances it across multiple servers as required.

The company is also bringing its unlimited Reseller Hosting to the US market. Reseller Hosting customers will be able to sell unlimited sites with unlimited bandwidth, webspace, and databases across Linux, Windows, and WordPress-optimized platforms, uninhibited by any 3rd party licensing fees or technology restrictions. Tim Brealey, founder of 20i said,

“I’m thrilled that we’re giving our Resellers in the UK the chance to expand into new markets and Resellers in the US the opportunity to build their business without any limits placed on how many websites they can host. They’ll be able to offer their clients a hosting platform that’s unbeatable by current US providers and manage both US and UK hosting from a single control panel, unavailable anywhere else.”

