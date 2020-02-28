Binance Coin is now accepted by 40 website hosting service providers across the world as a payment method.

Launched in 2017, Binance Coin (BNB) has become one of the most popular in the market. BNB is ninth on the coin rankings at the moment with a market cap of around $3 billion. WazirX, DappReview, crypto derivative exchange JEX and some other firms were acquired by the Binance in the past few months. After its rapid growth, Binance is now accepted by 40 hosting services as a payment method.

Crypto payment

According to a report compiled by Cryptwerk, BNB is accepted by 40 hosting services, including, Host Sailor, Hosting.co.uk and some other popular hosting providers. Other popular cryptocurrencies accepted by the hosting companies are Ethereum, which is supported by 134 hosting companies and Bitcoin Cash, which is supported by 114 hosting companies at the moment. Some hosting companies are even offering portals and extensions for users to use the crypto payment to their services.