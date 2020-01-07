Here are some important tips to keep your dedicated server safe and to avoid possible attacks.

Keeping your data safe and make sure your online services working perfectly must be one of the highest priorities. If you are using a dedicated server service, you must secure the system as strong as you can. Here are some of the security measures you can consider to strengthen your online presence.

Always make sure that the software you are using is up to date. Developers are working hard to secure their products to patch flaws and vulnerabilities. If you don’t apply updates as fast as you can, it means you are vulnerable to known threats, which may cause irreversible damages.

Firewall

Most service providers include a firewall in their dedicated server plans to help you eliminate malicious attacks. You can also configure your firewall to improve your web site’s security.

Managed servers

If you have worries about the security of your server and not sure what you are doing, maybe you should consider a managed server service plan. In managed hosting services, the hosting company takes care of the security of the server for you. It includes applying patches and updates and backing up the data.

DDoS

Denial-of-service, or DDoS for short, attacks are one of the most common online attacks you may face. It causes your online services to go offline during the period of attack. DDoS protection basically filters the incoming requests and eliminates the attack to keep your services working

For more information of DDoS: What is DDoS attack? Explained in 7 simple points

Authentication policy

Sometimes, even strong passwords may not be enough. You may consider 2-factor authentication to avoid breaches. If you add an extra SMS authentication or an e-mail verification, even though one of the system admins’ password has stolen, they won’t be able to log in.

Scanning and testing

Even though everything seems normal to you, there still may be vulnerabilities on your web site. Some best web hosting providers scan for vulnerabilities for you. You also can test the new software in an isolated environment before uploading it to your actual server.

Back up regularly

Restoring the web site to a previous state via backups could be the last resort and this makes backing up data regularly a very important safety measure. If everything goes wrong, you can restore the data to keep your web site working. Also, store the backup data in multiple devices and locations if possible to avoid risks.

