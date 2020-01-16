An independently owned hosting company, OPTiM Cloud Hosting launched a new hosting plan to provide website hosting services to small businesses.

OPTiM Cloud Hosting has launched a new hosting plan holiday season for 2019 to provide website hosting services to small businesses. OPTiM Cloud Hosting’s hosting plan is a Linux web hosting plan that includes website hosting package, allocating server space and resources for a website. This allows a user to design, upload, and host a single website on the internet.

Allocating server space and resources for a website

Web hosting recent trends provide consumers feature-rich plans. However, generally added functionality adds to the cost of the plan. OPTiM Cloud Hosting wants to fill that gap with the Linux web hosting plan. The Linux web hosting plan is a website hosting package that allocates server space and resources for a website, allowing a user to design, upload, and host a single website on the internet. The plan contains 5GB of disk space for website files, 10 enterprise email accounts, 1 SQL database for storage, free WordPress content management system.

The hosting plan only supports 1 domain, but it supports multiple free site builders, including WordPress. The Linux web hosting plan is targeted small businesses, it’s also convenient for artist portfolio websites, entrepreneurs, and hobbyists.

The Linux web hosting Plan has scalability with its added features. It gives users more control. With its multi-functionality, it provides small businesses keeping their options open for the future like adapting eCommerce. Furthermore, it has no additional fee for full-service upgrades.

Source: 1