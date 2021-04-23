A2 Hosting announced its green initiatives to help protect our environment on a global level. The goal of the initiative is to protect the environment for our future generations.

Reduction of CO2 emissions

One of the company’s first green initiatives was its partnership with Carbonfund.org in 2007, which allowed the company to offset its servers’ CO2 emissions and reduce our carbon footprint. The partnership also helps the company in its green hosting mission and helps Carbonfund.org continue its development of clean, renewable sources of energy and the reduction of CO2 emissions.

A2 Hosting’s green hosting practices:

Recycling Older Servers – Instead of tossing our older equipment into a landfill, we re-use it. Our retired hardware is used as internal servers, dedicated servers for clients with lower resource requirements, or is resold to the public.

Solid State Disk Drives (SSD) and NVMe SSD Drives – SSD’s and NVMe SSD’s use less energy than traditional HDDs. A2 Hosting was one of the first providers to offer SSD Hosting. We’re proud to be one of the leaders in offering more energy-efficient options for our customers.

