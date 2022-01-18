Web hosting solutions provider A2 Hosting introduced its new and improved portfolio of Managed WordPress plans. The company modernized its prior offerings with new plans, that run on its Turbo servers. The news plans also come with advanced features and tools, boosting the website speed and improving its security. It also simplifies the management of the website for customers.

A2 Hosting offers four distinct packages to meet the various need of organizations, including single or multiple website deployments and corporate or eCommerce site configurations. All plans include cPanel’s WordPress Toolkit. Some of the features and benefits of the plans are security enhancements, speed optimization, managed server benefits, and site management tools. The tiers are defined as:

Run: The first tier plan is designed for WordPress beginners and hobbyists to quickly and easily get sites up and running. Run best fits the needs of users who are beginning on WordPress and need a strong foundation optimized with security and features that can be built on.

Jump: The second tier plan is designed for professionals whose businesses need more resources and/or have up to five websites to host. Jump includes extras like Jetpack’s Daily Backup License and 250 GB of NVMe performance storage.

Fly: The third tier plan is designed for experienced web professionals and developers who host several sites for themselves and their customers. Fly provides users with unlimited websites, unlimited NVMe storage, and free daily malware scans with Jetpack’s Security Daily License.

Sell : This tier is specifically crafted for eCommerce professionals, with WooCommerce pre-installed and optimized. Sell is also bundled with a premium RapidSSL certificate and a site seal to demonstrate enhanced security to customers. This plan is ideal for buying and selling using WordPress.

Bryan Muthig, CEO of A2 Hosting said,

« Last year, 70 percent of businesses chose to invest more in their digital presence. In parallel, over 60 percent of websites currently use WordPress as their content management system. We have a highly regarded track record of staying in step with our customers’ wants and needs which is why we released an extensive WordPress survey. The results guided us in creating our new Managed WordPress solutions that maximize, secure, and simplify the use of WordPress. »

