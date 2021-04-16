With the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of cloud computing is also increased. Greenpeace estimates that by 2025, the technology sector could consume 20% of the world’s total electricity.

The importance of green technology

Today, many sectors are already merged with cloud computing, which has a big role in green technology. The web hosting industry is also one of the key members of green technology. With that in mind, web hosting companies are working more on protecting the environment for future generations.

A2 Hosting is one of them and the company is celebrating Earth Week. In celebration, the company is running a sale with prices up to 77% off. Plus, for every package sold, two trees will be planted! While celebrating Earth Week this year, don’t miss this opportunity…

A2 Hosting green initiatives

A2 Hosting also has a green web hosting page, which really has very important information regarding the goals and green initiatives of the company. Some of the other A2 Hosting green initiatives are listed below:

15 Year Partnership – We’ve been partnered with Carbonfund.org for 15 years in an effort to offset some of our servers’ CO2 emissions and reduce our carbon footprint. They are a leading organization in the fight against global climate change and their work centers on reforestation and promoting energy efficiency.

Solid State Disk Drives (SSDs) and NVMe SSD Drives – SSDs and NVMe SSD’s use less energy than traditional HDDs. We’re proud to offer more efficient hardware!

Recycling Old Servers – Our retired hardware is used as internal servers, dedicated servers for clients with lower resource requirements, or is resold to the public after clearing data, of course.

Telecommuting – A2 Hosting’s employees work remotely rather than commuting into an office. In the last year we saved about 705 tons of CO2 by skipping the daily commute!

Saving Electricity – By not powering an office building we’ve saved over 960,000 kWh of electricity in the last year.

Limiting Water Usage – Working remotely has also allowed us to save over 1,305,00 gallons of water this year.

Limiting Natural Gas Usage – Plus not powering an office building allowed us to limit our natural gas usage and we were able to conserve over 1,152,000 cubic square feet of natural gas.

Online Communications – Finally, our company communicates solely through digital means. By skipping the printer we’ve saved over one million sheets of paper this year.

