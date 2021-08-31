Red Hat announced that CentOS Linux 8 will end in 2021. As a CentOS alternative, users can switch to AlmaLinux 8. It is an OS that continues to build upon CentOS 8. A2 Hosting announced that it is now offering AlmaLinux on their web hosting platforms.

A reliable alternative for CentOS

AlmaLinux is developed for filling the gap left by the demise of the CentOS stable release as an open-source, community-driven project. This open-source project is a 1:1 binary compatible fork of RHEL 8. AlmaLinux is built by the creators of CloudLinux OS. After the beta release of AlmaLinux in February, CloudLinux published its first stable release on 30 March 2021. The CentOS alternative will have support at least till 2029.

A2 Hosting developer team said in the announcement,

“Our internal engineering team and cPanel both recommend AlmaLinux 8 because of its reliability. As such, we are now offering it for our Unmanaged VPS customers. We also plan to offer it as an option for our Managed VPS and Bare Metal Dedicated customers in the coming months.”

Consistently updated support, easy transition, enterprise-ready, and reliability are some of the noticeable benefits of AlmaLinux OS. A2 Hosting dev team also underlined that having an Unmanaged VPS gives you more freedom of control, so you can customize it the way you want.

