A2 Hosting announced that the company is now offering support for customers who use Magento on Managed Dedicated Plans. Magento is one of the most popular e-commerce platforms preferred by thousands of organizations around the globe.

Customization options

The open-source solution provides a flexible shopping cart system, full control over the appearance, content, and functionality of digital stores. A2 Hosting’s managed dedicated host plans allow users to benefit from countless customization options to suit their needs.

A2 Hosting also states that the dedicated resources allow users to tinker with their servers while the expert team takes care of the setup and optimization of all necessary hardware, software, network, and security systems. With a managed hosting plan, the web admin of the website can only focus on the website and doesn’t have to worry about the server-side problems, since it’s the hosting provider’s responsibility.

Magento platform

Magento is one of the most popular open-source e-commerce platforms. The platform provices:

Increased performance and scalability

Improved ability to persuade customers

A powerful platform that can support thousands of products

A responsive and mobile-friendly experience

Advanced search engine optimization features

A helpful community with developer support

