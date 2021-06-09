A2 Hosting launched bare metal dedicated (BMD) servers in both managed and unmanaged plans. The new solutions leverage state-of-the-art AMD EPYC processors and Intel Xeon processors along with NVMe SSDs.

Plan options vary by computational speed, RAM allocation, and storage performance. All dedicated server plans are automatically deployed upon purchase. These dedicated servers will first be available out of the company’s Michigan (U.S.) data center and will subsequently roll out to its remaining data centers worldwide.

Bryan Muthig, CEO of A2 Hosting, said,

“Today’s data-driven business use cases are introducing heavier application workloads, putting greater demand on web hosting solutions. Customers turn to dedicated server plans to maximize website performance accordingly and to eliminate any risk of noisy neighbour effects. SMBs should be able to benefit from inherent bare metal server advantages regardless of whether they have robust IT departments. We’ve made that achievable through our new dedicated web hosting service, ensuring the greatest ROI possible.”

The new dedicated hosting plans include benefits designed to support small- to medium-sized businesses. Performance optimization and various customization options are available, several of which are automatically managed by A2 Hosting such as speed optimization and security scans.

Packaged in Standard and Turbo Tiers, the dedicated servers are accessible via Managed and Unmanaged Dedicated Hosting plans designed to the needs of two distinct user types.

Firstly, Managed Dedicated Server Hosting was designed for businesses and agencies with limited IT staffing to ensure they can focus on the business needs not the infrastructure and semi-experienced developers. The intuitive cPanel control panel is used for hardware access. Managed plans are packaged with a LiteSpeed web server software license and either CentOS or CloudLinux distributions. Root access is available as an option at checkout.

Unmanaged Dedicated Server Hosting was designed for experienced developers who are comfortable working directly on the hardware itself. The plans are not packaged with cPanel or web server software, providing a true blank slate to be customized as preferred. Linux distribution choices include CentOS, Debian, and Ubuntu. Root access is available as an option at checkout.

For customers seeking assistance, A2 Hosting has created a guide to help customers make more informed decisions when selecting a dedicated server plan.

