CloudLinux announced that AccelerateWP toolset is now available on Plesk Control Panel. Plesk Control Panel and CloudLinux OS Solo, Admin, or Shared Pro users can activate AccelerateWP‘s powerful capabilities to boost the performance of WordPress instances. AccelerateWP was introduced 9 months ago and became popular quickly with CloudLinux customers.

AccelerateWP on Plesk

AccelerateWP turbocharges servers with fully automated site optimization, adds substantial business value, and makes WordPress offerings more competitive. Unlike other existing optimization tools, AccelerateWP is capable of automating the deployment process of all needed modules for server and website optimization and simplifies adoption.

AccelerateWP also delivers actionable advice on what to fix and how to fix it. Since it is embedded in the server OS, it can analyze the website data itself, giving hosting admins a unique opportunity to help site owners and to upsell real value by offering automated assistance for site owners that struggle with slow website performance.

Problem solver

Hosting providers have many unique challenges when it comes to managing WordPress hosting, maximizing revenue, and staying ahead of the competition:

Support tickets related to performance : AccelerateWP help stop the endless stream of support tickets about website performance. It works by identifying slow domains on a server and offering automated fixes that hosting companies can action even before a customer creates a ticket. Hosting companies can also look up the reason for the slow website with auto tracing and PHP x-ray.

Revenue growth stagnation : With billing API release in Q1 2023, AccelerateWP will offer hosting companies an easy route to upsell to exactly the customers who really need a solution for slow performance. Where a hosting company finds a slow site, it can now sell an automated solution to fix the performance problem.

Customer acquisition : In the competitive WordPress niche, hosting providers need a way to stand out. AccelerateWP gives hosting companies the ability to deliver premium features at a shared server price. Comprehensive hosting plan portfolio, with out-of-the-box optimization features and secure server-wide caching solution.

Capabilities

AccelerateWP is included in CloudLinux OS, covering all the fundamental functionality of AccelerateWP, including a complete set of optimization tools, Object Caching and SmartAdvice. Plesk users with a qualifying CloudLinux license can take advantage of the following AccelerateWP features:

Full page caching : Accelerates access to a website’s content and speeds up page load times.

Cache preloading : Stores cached pages through an “imitation visit” so the site is already loading quickly when real visitors access the page.

Server caching : Caching service that speeds up access to information that has been previously retrieved.

Browser caching : Once the data is stored, visitors to your website will be able to browse with greater speed.

CDN integration : Increase website load connecting to global “origin” CDN server by caching content close to where each end user is accessing.

Image optimization (coming soon) : Reduces image file size without degrading quality, helping the page load faster.

Critical CSS generation (coming soon) : Is a technique that extracts the CSS above the fold to display the page as quickly as possible. It’s like taking the bare minimum CSS to display the content being viewed by a visitor. In short, it’s important for perceived performance of the Site.

AccelerateWP contains two premium features that will cost $1.30 per website starting April 2023:

Object Cache (Beta) : Server-wide automated enablement of advanced caching for all websites on the server. Each user gets their own cache.

Billing integration via WHMCS or custom provisioning access (coming soon) : for easy upselling, AccelerateWP offers direct billing integration with WHMCS or customization with scripts for provisioning access so hosting providers can effortlessly upsell premium WP performance features.