K2 Enterprises announced the 18th edition of the Annual K2 Quality Awards in 27 categories like Best New Mobile App, New Product, CPA Program, Customer Satisfaction, Social Media, and Workflow Solution, among others. A provider of managed hosting services, Ace Cloud Hosting, won this year’s K2 Quality Award in the Customer Satisfaction category. The company has previous awards like the 2016 Accountex ‘User Favorite Award’ in the Application Hosting category and the 2018 ‘Great User Experience Award’ by FinancesOnline.

Prioritizing customers over everything else

Randy Johnston, the VP of K2 Enterprises, shared his views on the latest developments in the industry, saying,

“The creators of technology solutions continue to step up their game. The pace of innovation is accelerating.”

Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra (Director, Ace Cloud Hosting), shared her thoughts on winning the K2 Quality Award:

“It is a very proud moment for us to win the K2 Quality Award in the Customer Satisfaction category. We, as a company, have always prioritized our customers over everything else and made sure that they get the best hosting services and seamless cloud experience. With Always-on Customer Support, the customers can reach our team of cloud experts at any time from anywhere.”

“With the approaching tax season, the customers need to have an undivided focus on their accounting process. We, at Ace Cloud Hosting, guarantee that our customers will have our dedicated support so that they do not face any issues,” she added.

