Managed cloud services provider Ace Cloud Hosting announced that the company is now providing an offer for CPAs to help them work remotely. According to Ace Cloud Hosting’s announcement, CPAs and accounting professionals are looking for solutions that can improve productivity and achieve business continuity while working remotely.

Productivity and collaboration

Ace Cloud Hosting’s offer allows professionals to host unlimited applications at $50 for a month per user for the first three months. It allows CPAs to improve productivity, enhance collaboration, and optimize their tax filing process, along with being pocket-friendly. Users can benefit from the BCDR (Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery) services, 100-day rolling data backup, enhanced security measures. The company will also help its customers with quick data migration, keeping in mind the rapidly changing requirements.

Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra, president of Ace Cloud Hosting said,