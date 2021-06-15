Domain name provider GoDaddy updated its domain name aftermarket Afternic‘s seller systems in beta. A randomly selected group of 10% of users with fewer than 1,000 domains in their portfolios is now using this beta version.

New features and fixes

By collecting feedback and monitors the platform, Afternic’s beta will be expanded. GoDaddy acquired Afternic in 2013 for creating a strong domain aftermarket. In this beta version, sellers can now view and manage 500 domains at a time. It is also possible to change prices inline rather than making all of the changes on a page and clicking a save button through the improved seller system.

Afternic’s seller systems in beta also come with some improvements like a filtering system based on domain status, export to .csv, and a better single domain view. Recently, GoDaddy launched two-factor authentication for Afternic accounts.

