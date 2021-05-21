Cloud hosting company, Linode announced that AlmaLinux is now available on Linode. Linode users now will be able to easily install AlmaLinux, which is developed by CloudLinux. Linode is also offering a $100 credit for the new users.

What is AlmaLinux?

AlmaLinux is a CentOS alternative created by CloudLinux. It was announced shortly after the Red Hat’s CentOS decision and gained popularity quickly from the community. The first stable release of AlmaLinux in published on the 30th of March. For detailed information about AlmaLinux, you can take a look at our interview with Igor Seletskiy, CEO of CloudLinux, or How to install AlmaLinux article to install the popular OS easily.

