Anonymous claimed to have obtained “a decade’s worth of data” from Epik, a web host favored by the far-right. Epik is a domain registrar and web services provider known to serve right-wing clients.

Epik denied the leak

Epik released an announcement on an altered knowledge base, as seen in an archived copy:

A group of kids calling themselves 'Anonymous', whom we've never heard of, said they manage[d] to get a hold of, well, honestly, all our data, and then released it. They claim it included all the user data. All of it. All usernames, passwords, e-mails, support queries, breaching all anonymization service[s] we have. Of course it's not true. We're not so stupid we'd allow that to happen."

While Epic denied the leak, Anonymus gave detail about the leak to mock the company’s denial of the breach. The data is being widely shared online. Whistleblower site DDoSecrets is also sharing the data. The hack includes:

All area purchases

All area transfers in/out

All whois historical past, unredacted

All DNS modifications

All electronic mail forwards, catch-alls, and many others

Fee historical past (no bank card knowledge, do not get excited, FBI, we’re not in that recreation)

Account credentials for all Epik clients, internet hosting, Anonymize VPN, and so forth Epik inside methods, servers Epik’s GoDaddy logins

Epic declared itself as a protector of “lawful free speech,” hosting platforms like Patriots. win (dropped by Reddit), Parler (dropped by AWS).

