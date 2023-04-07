The Apache Software Foundation and Apache HTTP Server Project have announced the newest version of Apache HTTP Server, 2.4.57. The latest version brings a couple of bug fixes, which are crucial for ensuring the highest possible uptime.

A couple of changes

This version of Apache is the latest GA release of the new generation 2.4.x branch of Apache HTTPD and is recommended over all previous releases. The Apache Foundation encourages users of all prior versions of the Apache HTTP Server to upgrade to version 2.4.57.

Apache HTTP Server 2.4.57 delivers bug fixes and improvements to mod_proxy, mod_http2, mod_rewrtite, and mod_mime modules. Here are all of the changes:

mod_proxy: Check before forwarding that a nocanon path has not been rewritten with spaces during processing.

mod_proxy: In case that AllowEncodedSlashes is set to NoDecode do not double encode encoded slashes in the URL sent by the reverse proxy to the backend.

mod_http2: fixed a crash during connection termination.

mod_rewrite: Fix a 2.4.56 regression for substitutions ending in a question mark.

mod_rewrite: Add “BCTLS” and “BNE” RewriteRule flags. Re-allow encoded characters on redirections without the “NE” flag.

mod_proxy: Fix double encoding of the uri-path of the request forwarded to the origin server, when using mapping=encoded|servlet.

mod_mime: Do not match the extention against possible query string parameters in case ProxyPass was used with the nocanon option.

You can follow the link below to download Apache HTTP Server 2.4.57:

Click here to download Apache HTTP Server 2.4.57

Apache HTTP Server 2.4.57 requires the Apache Portable Runtime (APR), minimum version 1.5.x, and APR-Util, minimum version 1.5.x. Some features may require the 1.6.x version of both APR and APR-Util. The APR libraries must be upgraded for all features of httpd to operate correctly.

When upgrading or installing this version of Apache, please bear in mind that if you intend to use Apache with one of the threaded MPMs (other than the Prefork MPM), you must ensure that any modules you will be using (and the libraries they depend on) are thread-safe.

Please note the 2.2.x branch has now passed the end of life at the Apache HTTP Server project, and no further activity will occur, including security patches. Users must promptly complete their transitions to this 2.4.x release of httpd to benefit from further bug fixes or new features.