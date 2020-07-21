appfleet was launched by the founder of jsDelivr and PerfOps, Dmitriy Akulov. Appfleet allows companies to easily deploy docker containers in multiple locations at the same time, improving the efficiency of business processes and reducing latency. This solution aims to replace limiting and expensive serverless services, managed Kubernetes solutions, and complex multi-regional cloud deployments.
appfleet is defined as an edge platform that hosts dynamic business services around the world so that they are closer to their users. It is a dynamic CDN (Content Delivery Network), a system for delivering content from multiple data centers and points of presence to end-users, designed to run containers. According to the announcement, it enables and facilitates the deployment and management of Docker containers in multiple locations simultaneously.
Dmitriy Akulov, appfleet founder, said,
“The appfleet platform will also be a good solution for companies that were surprised by the need for remote work. It can be used to deploy the company’s resources in the region where their employees live, to be closer to them. Such a platform allows to reduce latency and lag while improving the efficiency of business processes. In a situation where a company has employees scattered all over the world, on different continents, the resources can be deployed and used in many regions. This could be, for example, a private encrypted corporate chat or conference service.”
