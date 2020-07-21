appfleet was launched by the founder of jsDelivr and PerfOps, Dmitriy Akulov. Appfleet allows companies to easily deploy docker containers in multiple locations at the same time, improving the efficiency of business processes and reducing latency. This solution aims to replace limiting and expensive serverless services, managed Kubernetes solutions, and complex multi-regional cloud deployments.

Docker containers in multiple locations

appfleet is defined as an edge platform that hosts dynamic business services around the world so that they are closer to their users. It is a dynamic CDN (Content Delivery Network), a system for delivering content from multiple data centers and points of presence to end-users, designed to run containers. According to the announcement, it enables and facilitates the deployment and management of Docker containers in multiple locations simultaneously.

Dmitriy Akulov, appfleet founder, said,