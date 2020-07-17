Digital marketing agency Ascensor acquired the assets of Webposse that specialized in web design, app development, and ClaretMedia which is a web hosting firm. The deal will preserve current jobs at Webposse.

No disruption to the current service

Ascensor, which was founded in 2007 by Andrew Firth, provides web design and digital marketing to mid corporates and larger SMEs. In addition to this, the company also offers Application Programming Interface (API) development and app development services.

Founder of Ascensor Andrew Firth talked about the acquisition, saying,

“This is a great acquisition for Ascensor. It will enable us to extend our reach in our core markets of mid-corporate and larger SME firms. We will also be able to develop our services and extend our product offer to fit the profile of our new customers, including Air Websites, which provide a fast and scaleable e-commerce capability to businesses of all sizes. Webposse and ClaretMedia have a raft of impressive clients. We are looking forward to working with Steve to ensure a smooth transition in the first instance. There will be no disruption to the current service, and we plan to help our new clients grow through our website, e commerce and digital marketing services.”

The acquired firm, Webposse, that was established in 1999 has more than 70 regional and national clients with active websites, across a number of sectors, including construction, professional services, and the legal market.