Asteroid International announced that it is launching its modern, efficient, and highly automated Internet Exchange Point (IXP) solution in Mombasa, Kenya.

Asteroid‘s Internet Exchange Point (IXP) solution in Mombasa already has big tech giants such as Facebook and Google present, as well as several local Kenyan and African networks. Located in the modern, hyper-connected, carrier-neutral icolo facilities in Mombasa, the Asteroid IXP will enable much-improved Internet interconnection in East Africa and support the region’s strong digital growth.

Major internet submarine cables

The icolo data center is located in Mombasa, on the East Coast of Kenya, where all major Internet submarine cables come into the region. The location is already attracting many local, regional, and international players, and the addition of the Asteroid IXP is setting Mombasa up to become the largest regional Internet hub in East Africa.

Asteroid CEO Remco van Mook said,