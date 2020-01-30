Asteroid International announced that it is launching its modern, efficient, and highly automated Internet Exchange Point (IXP) solution in Mombasa, Kenya.
Asteroid‘s Internet Exchange Point (IXP) solution in Mombasa already has big tech giants such as Facebook and Google present, as well as several local Kenyan and African networks. Located in the modern, hyper-connected, carrier-neutral icolo facilities in Mombasa, the Asteroid IXP will enable much-improved Internet interconnection in East Africa and support the region’s strong digital growth.
Major internet submarine cables
The icolo data center is located in Mombasa, on the East Coast of Kenya, where all major Internet submarine cables come into the region. The location is already attracting many local, regional, and international players, and the addition of the Asteroid IXP is setting Mombasa up to become the largest regional Internet hub in East Africa.
Asteroid CEO Remco van Mook said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Web Hosting News
“We are very proud to deploy an exchange point in Kenya. Mombasa is the perfect place to interconnect the whole region, and the carrier-neutral icolo facilities are world-class. There is a tremendous need for modern, well-run, cost-effective IXPs in Africa. The Asteroid IXP will not only provide modern interconnection, it will contribute to improved Internet accessibility, lower costs and better Internet performance for Internet users in the region.”
Get the Cloud7 Newsletter
Get FREE daily newsletters from Cloud7 delivering the latest news and reviews.
Leave a Reply