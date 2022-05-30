Atos introduced Nimbix Supercomputing Suite, its new flexible and secure high-performance computing solutions offered in an as-a-service model. It includes two new solutions, the industry’s first federated Supercomputing-as-a-Service and dedicated bare metal services. Solutions aim to provide customers with added agility for their compute-intensive workloads and expanded consumption models.

Built on Nimbix acquisition

Nimbix Supercomputing Suite, built on the recent Nimbix acquisition, Atos is offering a broad HPC and supercomputing portfolio, from hardware to bare metal-as-a-service to the democratization of advanced computing in the cloud and across public and private data centers.

Atos’ new suit is the industry’s first federated supercomputing-as-a-service. Nimbix Federated is an approach to federate large-scale machines and clouds with managed services to allow collaboration for scientific computing. It allows public and private infrastructure operators will be able to benefit from each other’s resources. It provides a unified service console to manage all compute zones and regions.

The suite includes Bare Metal-as-a-Service (BMaaS) to provide a full experience of dedicated infrastructure and services with on-demand scalability, convenience, and agility. The suite also allows Atos customers to derive value from data with powerful analytics and machine learning inference capabilities, also allowing access to the latest GPU, CPU, IPU, FPGA, and Quantum technology. Emmanuel Le Roux, Group SVP and Head of HPC AI & Quantum at Atos said,

« With the launch of Atos’ Nimbix Supercomputing Suite, we continue to firmly reinforce our global leadership in high performance computing, taking on the performance and cost-effective advantages enterprises are seeking for their data-driven environments. Also, thanks to our longstanding expertise in multi-, hybrid cloud built into our newly launched offerings, customers can integrate their HPC workflows in the most comprehensive as-a-Service portfolio in the industry; including seamless integration with any hyperscale CSPs. »