Enterprise WordPress provider and part of Automattic‘s suite of innovative brands, WPVIP announced the acquisition of Parse.ly, a content analytics solution. The duo will offer enterprise content management, commerce, and analytics platform along with content creation agility and the insights to understand the impact of those digital experiences.

Content and analytics solutions

WPVIP aims to augment its content and analytics solutions with Parse.ly’s real-time content analytics capabilities and its personalized recommendation engine. The workflows that WPVIP customers use every day will surface insights that move beyond page views and visits, with Parse.ly.

The acquisition of Parse.ly is the first large enterprise software acquisition by WPVIP and its parent company Automattic. The combined organizations of WPVIP and Parse.ly will be lead by Nick Gernert, CEO of WPVIP. Parse.ly founders Sachin Kamdar and Andrew Montalenti have joined WPVIP, with Kamdar leading the go-to-market strategy for Parse.ly and Montalenti leading product. Sachin Kamdar, CEO, Parse.ly, said,

“Parse.ly has a remarkable team and product, as well as expertise serving an increasing number of content teams driving business growth. We’re excited to leverage Parse.ly’s analytics technology to make our agile content platform even more powerful for marketers. This is great news for our customers, who will have the opportunity to add deeper intelligence across content performance, conversions, and business impact.”

See more Web Hosting News