Here are some of the best hosting services if SEO is a top priority for your website.

Search Engine Optimization, or SEO for short, is one of the most important aspects that determine the performance of your website. SEO is both affected by your website’s content and the performance of your website. Thus, choosing the best web hosting provider means faster loading web pages and better SEO ranks for you. In other words, your hosting company can help you get better search results for your website. Service providers can also help you with pre-installed SEO tools to improve your search engine rankings.

How to choose an SEO friendly hosting option?

The design of your website that makes the navigation easy for the users is important, but it is also important that you focus on the SEO and your hosting.

Search engines’ takes website load speeds into account in search results and many other criteria. Here are reasons to consider choosing a SEO friendly hosting option.

Uptime guarantee

When search engines can’t reach your website, it will affect your SEO ranking negatively. If you have the high website uptime, it’s more likely your website will have better rankings. Usually, SEO friendly web hosting services offer at least a 99.9% uptime guarantee. It is needed to note that web hosting provider that offers 100% uptime is a fraud. Try to find a provider that offers a small percentage of downtime as possible.

IP address

An IP address is a numeric string of your website. What is important for search engines is that the history of the current IP address is clean and used cleanly. So a site that used this ip address in the past should not be penalized by using spam or black hat techniques.

You must use a static class C IP address. In shared hosting, if one of the websites using the same multiple ip address gets any penalties, other sites hosted at that ip address may be affected.

Server location

The proximity of your web server and your target audience effects directly your website performance. To reach your local audience, getting a hosting that includes your local IP local address is an easier way for not to wait for your customers. An IP address that’s outside your country can ruin your SEO ranking. When seeking your web host, you must choose one that has an data center in your locality.

As we mentioned above, load times may differ due to server location slightly. So you should consider that if your target audience is in a specific country.

The making of a hihg quality website

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the practice of increasing the quantity and quality of traffic to your website through organic search engine results. SEO is important in ensuring that your website is properly ranked. It includes linking, content creation, high quality hosting, etc. While the website design is important for easy navigation for the users, getting the right hosting can make the difference on whether you’ll be seen by your target audience.

Assets used

The web page’s speed is an important criteria for SEO ranking. On July 9, 2018, Google reported that website speed is a ranking factor. Speed update will affect pages that deliver the slowest experience to users and will only affect a small percentage of queries. The assets of your hosting service like processors, RAM affects upload speed of web pages. Fast uploaded pages mean high SEO ranking.

High bandwidth

Bandwidth depends on your web page size, your website and the number of pages they visit. For having a website on the Internet, the most basic needs you require are disk space and bandwidth. Bandwidth includes all uploads and downloads, both HTTP and FTP. Most users leave the sites because of the slowest experience. With high bandwidth, you can offer faster user experience, also you can get a high score from page speed analysis.

Multiple hosting options

You should choose a web hosting company for SEO which makes possible to change something if you don’t like it. You can use those possibilities even in your relationship with the hosting provider. If your website will grow and your hosting plan will become too small for it. Multiple hosting solutions can cover automatic backups, SSL and different SEO hosting plans.

Good and responsive support team

When something goes wrong. A good customer support team should be available to help you 7/24. Reliable hosting providers offer free 24/7 support online and offline customer service. So, you should choose a hosting provider for SEO that you can reach them on the telephone, email or via live chat. They can also support social media communication channels like Twitter.

7 best hosting services for SEO

Choosing hosting for the health of your website seo is very important. The best hosting companies for seo of 2020 we have prepared for you are:

WP Engine is one of the fastest WordPress web hosting services for SEO. It also offers a free Let’s Encrypt SSL Certificate and free a global CDN. WP Engine also manages the WordPress updates and patches to improve your website’s security and performance, which makes things much easier for small and medium businesses.

A2 Hosting also offers impressive load speed for your website. It also offers WordPress optimization, a free SSL certificate and free site migrations with its affordable plans. Its site builder also makes it easy to create a website for inexperienced users.

HostGator offers both affordable annual plans and above the average loading speed. Its basic plans include free SSL, a free WordPress or cPanel website transfer, one-click WordPress installation, and free domain registration. Also, %99.9 uptime guarantee is an important thing to consider, which is very important for SEO.

Cloudways’ plans also offer a boost for your website’s loading speed, making it more SEO-friendly. Cloudways allows you to choose one of the DigitalOcean, Linode, Vultr, AWS or GCE data centers to suit your location needs along with its plans. It also offers a variety of features including, free SSL, CDN, free migration, backups, and dedicated firewalls.

Kinsta’s plans allow you to choose one of the 20 Google Cloud Platform regional data centers for each of your sites. Thus you can choose the location to further increase your loading speed depending on your target audience. It uses Nginx, LXD containers, PHP 7.4, and MariaDB on the Google Cloud Platform to improve the loading speed.

InMotion is one of the most popular service providers and offers high performance especially for WordPress websites. Like most of the other competitors, it offers advanced security tools and free SSL. They also can create the website you like within two business days, which makes things much easier for small and medium businesses.

With its affordable shared and WordPress SEO hosting plans, SiteGround is also a good choice for high performance and quick and easy website building and website transfer. It offers automated WordPress installation and powerful WordPress Starter to create a site in minutes. SiteGround’s WordPress plans include a free CDN, caching, front-end and image optimizations, PHP version control.

