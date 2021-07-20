Web hosting solutions provider Bluehost has been offering web hosting services in India over the years. The company announced a discount of up to 65% off on web hosting and servers to celebrate its birthday. This sale is valid from 19th – 22nd July 2021.

Details of the birthday sale

Here are the Bluehost Birthday sale details: WordPress hosting – up to 65% off, shared hosting – up to 65% off, VPS & dedicated servers on sale at attractive prices.

Mitika Kulshreshtha, Vice President – Marketing, Bluehost India, said,

“Bluehost’s goal is to provide customers with the right tools and solutions to get online quickly and easily. Irrespective of whether you are a developer, blogger, or an e-commerce store owner, we provide various hosting products, specializing in WordPress and multiple services for anyone looking to get online and succeed. We’re excited to be turning another year older in the industry, and our customers will continue to be at the center of everything we do. The Birthday Sale is a fantastic opportunity to get our products at discounted prices. We’re certain it will be hugely beneficial to the community.”

In addition to this sale, new users can benefit from the following features at no additional cost:

Free Domain name (worth ₹1399/Yr)

Free SEO tools (worth ₹4299/Yr)

tools (worth ₹4299/Yr) Free Speed boosting CDN (worth ₹4499/Yr)

(worth ₹4499/Yr) Free SSL Certificate

Certificate MS O365 Business Plus email (worth ₹499/Yr) with Plus & Choice-Plus plan

See more Web Hosting News