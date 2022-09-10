Users will be able to build and manage online stores with Bluehost’s curated solution, simplifying the website building experience.

Bluehost’s new solutions simplify the process and make using WordPress easier by bringing together YITH plugins and WooCommerce .

Bluehost’s commerce solutions offer the functionality, and a mix of tools, plugins, and guidance online sellers need.

Popular WordPress hosting provider, Bluehost announced the availability of its new commerce solutions focusing on making it easier for customers to launch their online stores and making using WordPress easier by bringing together YITH plugins and WooCommerce. The new solution addresses the need for a simple, convenient online selling solution and brings the benefits of WordPress and WooCommerce together along with the simplicity of YITH plugins to empower users.

Simplifying the website building experience

Bluehost’s new solutions will allow users to sell products online. The all-in-one commerce solutions allow users to build an online store. Users will be able to accept payments easily, sell across popular marketplaces, schedule calendar appointments, ship new customer orders, print labels, and add advanced features like GiftCards, WishList, Customer Account Page, and more. Bluehost’s commerce solutions offer the functionality, and the perfect mix of tools, plugins, and guidance online sellers need to start and grow their online business including:

Easy Online Store Creation: Bluehost’s new commerce solutions come with an easy-to-follow onboarding experience. Answer a few simple questions and within minutes users will have the right foundation pages to launch their site. The guided onboarding experience walks users through the set-up process for commonly needed features of an online store, like payment processing, tax information, shipping, and managing product inventory.

WooCommerce and Enhanced YITH Plugins: Both of Bluehost’s commerce solutions come with WooCommerce and enhanced YITH plugins. YITH is one of the largest sellers and developers of WooCommerce Plugins for WordPress, with nearly 2.3M active installs and more than 100 plugins that expertly solve critical eCommerce needs. Payment Processing, Gift Cards, Wish Lists, Appointment Bookings, Shipping, Product Search/Filtering, and Customer Account Creation are included, providing users with everything they need to build an online store for a simple low price.

Sales Across Multiple Marketplaces: Whether users are selling on Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Shopify, BigCommerce, or any other kind of marketplace, the Bluehost Online Store + Marketplace plan allows customers to manage their inventory from one centralized dashboard. This allows them to analyze which marketplace is the best place for selling their products, as well as keep track of inventory in real-time without having to log into multiple dashboards.

Yoast SEO : The #1 WordPress SEO Plugin powering more than 13 million websites. Yoast SEO is made by world-renowned SEO experts and is packed full of features, designed to help visitors and search engines to get the most out of their website. Newfold acquired Yoast in August 2021.

New WordPress eCommerce Block Theme “Wonder” Pre-installed: Take advantage of WordPress’s Block Editor with Wonder’s 24 patterns, focused on shops, and six different style variations. YITH, a leading global provider of WooCommerce plugins acquired by Newfold in March 2022, built Wonder leveraging their WordPress commerce expertise.

Professional Services and 24/7 Expert Support: In-house Bluehost experts are readily available to help customers get online and support customers if roadblocks are encountered while creating an online store.

Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital said,

« We have so many customers around the world with unique needs and different levels of expertise building online stores. With the launch of Bluehost’s new commerce solutions, our team is addressing the needs of small businesses looking for the flexibility and power of WordPress but want the experience of coming online and selling to be simple. The curated experience we are providing strikes the perfect balance of security, reliability, and functionality by taking the power of WordPress and putting it into the hands of users in a way that feels intuitive and native for each of our customers seeking to grow their businesses. »