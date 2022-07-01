Bluehost has started receiving applications for the 2022 Bluehost Creators Awards Contest on 22nd June. The company is specialized in WordPress aiming to reach the best 20 WordPress creators worldwide. With this award, the hosting company will support WordPress websites and their creators that are building creative and innovative online tools for WordPress.

A global hunt for the top 20 WordPress creators

The Bluehost creators award was launched in 2021 for the very first time. This will be the second year of the company’s recognition of the best WordPress talents globally. The talents, from a diversity of backgrounds including business owners, bloggers, self-creators, web developers, web designers, digital marketing agencies, and students who are passionate about making themes/plugins on WordPress can apply to the competition. Paula Drum, Chief Marketing Officer of Newfold Digital, parent company of Bluehost said;

« This year, digitalization has continued to transform our world, driven by incredible and innovative WordPress creators and professionals. These awards are a way for us to come together and recognize those who have created websites, projects or tools on WordPress this past year – for them to share their stories – so that we can celebrate and reward their success and inspire other member of this influential community. »

According to the timeline published by Bluehost, the applications started on 22nd June 2022 and the last date for entry submission is on 16th August 2022. Then a jury evolution will be held on 31st October 2022 and the final winners will be announced on 18th November 2022. The jury will look into the submissions based on creativity, innovation, and user experience. The winners will receive cash awards as 1st place US$ 2,000/category, 2nd place US$ 1,000/category, 3rd place US$ 500/category, and the remaining 14 winners will be awarded US$150 each. The prize winners will also be awarded free Bluehost hosting for 1 year as well as media exposure and publicity by Bluehost.

The applications are open to being submitted on the Bluehost awards website now.