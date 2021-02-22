Bluehost launched a new brand campaign in India to empower content creators like bloggers and web developers/designers with three core strengths – speed, security and reliability. The campaign comprises a series of three films and each film demonstrates a core benefit and feature including the fact that Bluehost comes recommended by WordPress itself.

New campaign

Bluehost offers all the tools needed to create a secure and reliable web presence. This includes optimized WordPress experience with automatic installs, auto-upgrades to the latest WordPress versions, and access to the entire WordPress library of themes and plugins to create an online presence in a fast, secure and scalable manner.

Mitika Kulshreshtha, Vice President of Marketing, Bluehost APAC, said,

“One-third of the world’s websites are built on WordPress. Bluehost has been one of the top trusted WordPress hosting brands recommended by WordPress.org for the past ten years. It provides a great platform for web developers/designers, bloggers and SMBs looking for a digital presence. Through our campaign, we are celebrating the spirit of these creators, who are passionate to yield and get the best.”

