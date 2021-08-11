Bluehost launched Bluehost Website Builder, a smart-design editor for WordPress. Website Builder is a first-of-its-kind tool that simplifies the website creation process while maintaining the full power of WordPress.

Website design freedom

The Bluehost Website Builder guides users through the design process to launch a fully functional WordPress website. It includes ‘Mix Mode’, which allows users to leverage the full design functionality of WordPress’ Gutenberg editor with any webpage they are editing.

Paula Drum, Chief Marketing Officer at Newfold Digital, said,

“The Bluehost Website Builder gives users to complete design freedom with all the tools and functionality one would expect from WordPress without traditional website builder limitations so users can build their websites with maximum flexibility from the start.”

Website Builder includes features for all levels and needs: drag-and-drop editing, live editing, mobile editing, stock image repository, 300+ quick-start innovative templates, mobile-ready templates, protection from design errors, full WordPress Access, custom CSS.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new Bluehost product that empowers new users to build on WordPress, which powers more than 42% of the web. Bluehost has contributed to both WordPress software development and the community since 2012. We are excited for the future of Gutenberg, and we will continue to contribute to the advancement of the project,”

said Nicholas Rasmussen, Director of WordPress Business Development at Newfold Digital.

See more Web Hosting News