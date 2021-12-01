The Brand Registry Group announced that the organization is currently looking for its new executive director. The Brand Registry Group is a global association supporting the needs of dotBrand Top-Level Domain operators and promoting the benefits of dotBrand TLDs globally.

Face of the dotBrand community

The organization announced that it is currently seeking to identify experienced identify individuals or entities and advisory roles to help the organization take it forward. The new director will be the face of the dotBrand community and should be an experienced and strategically minded individual. The organization is also looking for someone who has a history of developing relationships across the ICANN community. According to the announcement, the appointee should be able to demonstrate:

Excellent advocacy skills: ability to represent policy positions both in writing and face to face

Good written and oral presentation skills, including confidence at the microphone

Diplomacy and the ability to tailor the approach and messaging to the audience

A commitment to the representation and protection of brand owner interest

Strong organizational skills

Flexibility to support multiple time zones for industry calls as needed

An ability to travel to attend industry events as needed (post pandemic)

