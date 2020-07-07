team.blue announced the acquisition of SuperHosting. SuperHosting is a Sofia-based popular web hosting company that has recently launched its second office in Serbia. team.blue also announced that SuperHosting platform will strengthen team.blue’s position in the CEE region. SuperHosting founders Lyubomir Rusanov and Metodi Drenosvki will stay on board and will continue to lead the company.

Shared vision and passion

Financial details of the transaction will not be made available. The Sellers have been advised by the M&A and Corporate Finance Advisors “CIRCLE CAPITAL” and by the legal advisers, Vladimirov Kiskinov. Jonas Dhaenens, CEO of team.blue said,