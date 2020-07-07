team.blue announced the acquisition of SuperHosting. SuperHosting is a Sofia-based popular web hosting company that has recently launched its second office in Serbia. team.blue also announced that SuperHosting platform will strengthen team.blue’s position in the CEE region. SuperHosting founders Lyubomir Rusanov and Metodi Drenosvki will stay on board and will continue to lead the company.
Shared vision and passion
Financial details of the transaction will not be made available. The Sellers have been advised by the M&A and Corporate Finance Advisors “CIRCLE CAPITAL” and by the legal advisers, Vladimirov Kiskinov. Jonas Dhaenens, CEO of team.blue said,
“I’ve known Lyubomir and Metodi for many years and have always admired and respected their track record in Bulgaria. We have a shared vision and passion for serving our customers with innovative solutions. Our professional relationship has grown throughout the years, and I am very excited that this has ultimately led to SuperHosting joining team.blue. We will now fully support them as they continue to execute their growth plan in the CEE region.”
