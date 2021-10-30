Cart.com announced its appointment of industry veteran Kate Gunning as head of marketing. In her new role, Gunning will lead all aspects of brand strategy and marketing to support Cart.com’s next phase of rapid growth. One of the CMO Club’s Rising Stars 2020 and Brand Innovators’ 40 Under 40, and also an AdWeek Executive Mentor, Gunning is an accomplished marketing executive with a stellar record building iconic brands across numerous industries.

Worked at some of the world’s largest agencies

Most recently, she served as CMO at IEX, helping the fintech leader to launch a new type of stock exchange that now handles $18B in daily trading. Under Gunning’s leadership, IEX significantly expanded brand awareness and favorability among key audiences with creative relationship-building campaigns like Liquidity, Lit and hot industry podcast Boxes and Lines.

Prior to IEX, Gunning was Executive Director and Global Head of Brand at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where she was instrumental in elevating the divisions’ branding and won accolades including the Financial Communications Society Content Marketer of the Year. Earlier in her career, Gunning worked at some of the world’s largest branding and advertising agencies, including JWT, Portas, McGarry Bowen, and dentsuMB, leading multimedia brand strategies and advertising campaigns for beloved brands including KitKat, Kleenex, Clarks, and Toni & Guy.

Omair Tariq, co-founder and CEO of Cart.com said,

“I’m beyond excited to welcome Kate to the Cart.com family. She is a marketing mastermind behind some of the most successful recent B2B tech stories, and she will build a memorable and lasting experience to support our brands. Her leadership will be invaluable as we build out Cart.com’s one-stop ecommerce platform and help our 2,500 customers to become category leaders in all areas of commerce.”

